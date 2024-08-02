Pakistan condemns ‘Israeli adventurism’ in Middle East

ISLAMABAD: As tensions in the Middle East reached a boiling point following a couple of high-profile assassinations attributed to Israel, the Foreign Office on Thursday condemned Israeli “adventurism” and demanded accountability for the killing of Ismail Haniyeh.

“Israel’s latest actions in the region represent a dangerous expansion of hostilities that undermines efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in the Middle East. Israel must be held accountable for its transgressions and actions,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said at the weekly media briefing.

The spokesperson called on the United States and other Western supporters of Israel to exert pressure on the Zionist state to cease its illegal military activities, which contravene the sovereignty and territorial integrity of regional states, and to respect international law.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, separately tweeted, “Pakistan will observe a National Day of Mourning tomorrow and hold a funeral prayer in absentia for the Chief of Political bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh. The Parliament of Pakistan will also debate the ongoing genocide in Gaza”.

Rejects Tehran’s concerns over violence in Parachinar

Without naming Hezbollah, the Foreign Office also denounced Israeli strike in Beirut that killed Shukr.

“Israel’s military aggression in Beirut is a grievous infringement on Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. This attack on civilian areas is a blatant violation of international law and the United Nations Charter,” Ms Baloch said.

Expressing solidarity with the Lebanese people, the FO spokesperson reiterated Pakistan government’s support for their right to peace, security, and sovereignty.

She condemned the targeting of individuals within sovereign states as a breach of international law and global norms, warning that such actions could escalate tensions further.

Iran’s concern about Parachinar

The spokesperson rejected Iranian government’s concern about the violence in Pakistan’s Kurram district in which Parachinar’s Shia community was targeted.

“Such statements about Pakistan’s domestic affairs are unwarranted. We believe that these statements are based on an incomplete picture of the situation in Parachinar,” the spokesperson said.

In a statement on Wednesday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani had condemned attacks targeting Shia Muslims in Parachinar area of the Kurram district.

He emphasised the urgency of taking decisive action against militant groups to safeguard the lives of the residents of Parachinar.

“As a multi-cultural and multi-faith society, Pakistan is fully determined to foster social harmony, tolerance and mutual respect,” Ms Baloch said.

At least 49 people were killed and several hundred injured in clashes that erupted last week in Parachinar.

The Parachinar area of Kurram district has a history of deadly conflicts among sectarian groups. The latest violence started over a property dispute, quickly escalating into a sectarian conflict that spread to nearby villages and settlements.

A ceasefire was agreed upon by warring tribes on Sunday.

Published in Dawn, August 2nd, 2024