Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran, group says

Reuters Published July 31, 2024 Updated July 31, 2024 10:44am
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in the early hours of the morning in Iran, Palestinian group Hamas said on Wednesday, describing the strike as a “severe escalation” that would not achieve its goals.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards confirmed the death of Haniyeh, hours after he attended a swearing in ceremony for the country’s new president, and said it was investigating.

Iran’s state-owned news agency IRNA confirmed Haniyeh’s killing, adding that one of his bodyguards was also killed in their residence in the Iranian capital early on Wednesday.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli authorities.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Haniyeh.

The news, which came less than 24 hours after Israel claimed to have killed the Hezbollah commander it said was behind a deadly strike in the Israel-occupied Golan Heights, appears to set back chances of any imminent ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

“This assassination by the Israeli occupation of Brother Haniyeh is a grave escalation that aims to break the will of Hamas,” senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters.

He said Hamas would continue the path it was following, adding: “We are confident of victory.”

Haniyeh, normally based in Qatar, has been the face of the Palestinian group’s international diplomacy as the war set off by the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7 has raged in Gaza, where three of his sons were killed in an Israeli airstrike.

Appointed to the Hamas top job in 2017, Haniyeh has moved between Turkiye and Qatar’s capital Doha, escaping the travel curbs of the blockaded Gaza Strip and enabling him to act as a negotiator in ceasefire talks or to talk to Hamas’ ally Iran.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

