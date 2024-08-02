E-Paper | August 02, 2024

Militant violence surges as July witnesses 108 deaths

Ikram Junaidi Published August 2, 2024 Updated August 2, 2024 09:45am

ISLAMABAD: After a slight decline in June, July saw a significant uptick in militant violence across the country, data from an Islamabad-based think tank showed.

According to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), July witnessed 79 militant attacks, resulting in 108 deaths and 71 injuries.

This marks a 14 per cent increase in attacks, a staggering 80pc surge in fatalities and a 9pc rise in injuries compared to June.

In response to the escalating violence, the security forces intensified their operations, eliminating at least 50 militants in July — an increase of 56pc compared to June.

Most militant attacks occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and its merged tribal districts, formerly known as Fata. Mainland KP reported 36 attacks, resulting in 60 deaths and 27 injuries. In the tribal districts of the province, 30 people were killed in 26 attacks.

Balochistan experienced 12 militant attacks, causing 12 deaths and 24 injuries. Sindh faced five attacks, which resulted in six deaths and two injuries. The most significant devel­­­opment in July was the arrest of Al Qaeda leader Aminul Haq by Punjab’s Counter-Terro­rism Department on July 18.

The security forces also eliminated six key TTP commanders in various intelligence-based operations. These include Najeeb alias Abdur Rehman and Ishfaq alias Muavia in the Tirah Valley of the Khyber tribal district, Irfan Ullah alias Adnan in Bajaur, Shah Faisal in Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan, Noor Rah­man in North Waziristan, and TTP’s shadow governor of Peshawar, Abdur Raheem, in Peshawar.

Published in Dawn, August 2nd, 2024

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Proscription regime
Updated 02 Aug, 2024

Proscription regime

Furthermore, the root causes that attract many ordinary citizens to the terrorist cause need to be addressed.
Bloated power bills
02 Aug, 2024

Bloated power bills

THE practice of power distribution companies systematically overcharging their customers to show higher bill ...
Expelling the media
02 Aug, 2024

Expelling the media

IT has been a while since Pakistan did its image a favour; the most recent disservice occurred on Wednesday when...
Haniyeh’s murder
Updated 01 Aug, 2024

Haniyeh’s murder

The Israelis are playing with fire, and their brinkmanship can push the entire region into a catastrophic maelstrom.
Unjust measures
01 Aug, 2024

Unjust measures

IS it a justified move or a needless provocation? Days after the Supreme Court’s order in the reserved seats case...
Equitable taxation
01 Aug, 2024

Equitable taxation

HERE are two key takeaways from Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s speech at a business gathering in Karachi on...