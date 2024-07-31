Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran, group says in statement

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Iran’s Tehran, the Palestinian group Hamas said in a statement on Wednesday.

In a statement, the group mourned the death of Haniyeh, who it said was killed in “a treacherous Zionist raid on his residence in Tehran”.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.