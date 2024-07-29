E-Paper | July 29, 2024

New Toshakhana case: Accountability court extends Imran, Bushra Bibi’s physical remand by 10 days

Umer Mehtab Published July 29, 2024 Updated July 29, 2024 06:39pm

An accountability court in Rawalpindi on Monday extended PTI founder Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi’s physical remand for 10 days in a new Toshakhana case.

Imran, 71, has been imprisoned at the Adiala Jail for almost a year following his conviction in four cases — two Toshakhana references, the cipher case, and the Iddat case, in which his wife, Bushra Bibi, is also jailed.

Imran’s sentences in the Toshakhana references were suspended while he was acquitted by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the cipher case in June.

Various courts have also acquitted him in several other cases filed against him since the events of May 9, 2023 — the day when his first arrest had caused riots across the country, following which the state launched a crackdown against him and his party.

An Islamabad district and sessions court had also recently accepted the appeals filed by Imran and his spouse against their conviction in the Iddat case.

Shortly after the court acquitted him in the said case, however, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had re-arrested Imran and his spouse in a new Toshakhana case, dashing their hopes of a release from prison.

As NAB secured an eight-day remand of Imran in the Toshakhana case on July 14, the Lahore police had also “arrested” him in connection with a dozen cases, including the attack on the Corps Commander House. He is under a 10-day physical remand for investigation in the May 9 cases.

The couple had petitioned the IHC on July 18 against their remand in the Toshakhana case.

The couple was presented in their hearing today in Adiala Jail upon the expiry of a previous extension in their remand. NAB requested Judge Muhammad Ali Waraich to grant an additional 14-day physical remand of the couple.

Instead, the judge extended their remand by 10 days and adjourned the next hearing till August 8. He also ordered that the investigation’s progress report be submitted in the next hearing.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Constitutional limits
Updated 29 Jul, 2024

Constitutional limits

As Justice Minallah suggested, those who fail to defend the Constitution must face the consequences of their actions.
Diplomatic challenge
Updated 29 Jul, 2024

Diplomatic challenge

THE brewing conflict between the US and China is a matter that concerns most of the Global South, as many developing...
Gun control
29 Jul, 2024

Gun control

GUNFIRE filled the rarefied air of Karachi’s upmarket DHA on late Thursday night as a clash between two groups ...
Modi’s jingoism
Updated 28 Jul, 2024

Modi’s jingoism

When New Delhi feels that it is ready for peace, it is welcome to call Islamabad.
Debt concerns
28 Jul, 2024

Debt concerns

PAKISTAN’s efforts to secure energy sector debt relief from China’s banks and insurers do not seem to be getting...
Defeat but well played
28 Jul, 2024

Defeat but well played

PAKISTAN’S players got close but it was not enough. Victory for Sri Lanka, thanks to a superb innings by Chamari...