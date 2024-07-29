Khamenei grants Pezeshkian presidential powers

TEHRAN: Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei hands the official endorsement letter to Masoud Pezeshkian during a ceremony held on Sunday to endorse the president-elect, ahead of his swearing-in on July 30. —AFP

TEHRAN: Iran’s supr­eme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei gave on Sunday his official endorsement of Dr Masoud Pezeshkian as the country’s ninth president, following snap elections won by the reformist camp’s candidate.

In a message read by the director of Khamenei’s office, the supreme leader said: “I endorse the vote (for) the wise, honest, popular and scholarly Mr Pezeshkian, and I am appointing him as the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

The new reformist president is due to be sworn in before parliament on Tuesday.

The endorsement ceremony was held in the capital Tehran in the presence of senior Iranian officials and foreign diplomats, and broadcast on state TV. Ex-president Hassan Rouhani and Saeed Jalili also attended the Sunday’s ceremony.

Following the event, acting president Mohammad Mokhber handed over official responsibilities to 69-year-old Pezeshkian.

Vice president appointed

Later, Dr Pezeshkian appointed reformist Reza Aref, 72, as his first vice president.

Aref has represented Tehran in parliament and served as first vice president and communications minister under president Mohammad Khatami.

Dr Pezeshkian later thanked the people of Iran, vowing to carry the “heavy burden” of the presidency.

Published in Dawn, July 29th, 2024