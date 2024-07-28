CTD given custody of 24 suspected militants in Bannu

LAKKI MARWAT: An anti-terrorism court remanded two dozen suspected militants on Saturday in the custody of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of police in Bannu for 25 days.

The suspects were held during a cleanup operation in Bannu following an agreement between Aman Jirga and the government.

An official said police had also seized arms and ammunition from the suspected militants, impounded their vehicles and eliminated their hideouts during the operation. He said the suspects were handed over to the CTD, where cases were registered against them under relevant sections of the law.

A day earlier Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur while addressing a public rally in Bannu had asked the police to go after armed groups across the province.

On Saturday, the CTD produced 24 suspects in the local anti-terrorism court and sought their physical remand for a month.

Sources said the suspects were identified as Niaz, Awaz Khan, Rehan, Rahman, Azizur Re­­h­man, Armani, Hidayatullah, Masha Jan, Ki­­ra­m­atullah, Sheryar, Waseem, Ahmad Khaliq, Bak­ht Wali, Hamid Khan, Dashat Khan, Mul­aqati Khan, Munir Shah, Mohammad Anwar Shah, Mohammad Ishaq, Abdul Hameed Shah, Wali Rehman, Junaid, Amjad and Asif.

After considering the facts and circumstances of the case, the court remanded the suspects in CTD custody for 25 days, subject to their pre- and post-medical examination, to complete investigation.

Police said the militants were charged under different sections including Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

