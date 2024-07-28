India loses 11th soldier in held Kashmir this month

NEW DELHI: A gunfight in India-held Kashmir killed the eleventh Indian soldier there this month, India’s military said on Saturday.

The military alleged “a group of two or three people” crossed the Line of Co­ntrol and fired at an Indian army post in Kup­wara “from close proximity”.

An Indian soldier succumbed to his injuries during treatment, while another was injured but in stable condition, the statement added.

The Indian military said one intruder was killed in the ensuing excha­nge of fire and weapons, ammunition and war like stores were recovered from him.

The soldier was the 11th killed in India-held Kashmir this month following a spate of attacks, mostly in the southern Jammu region.

