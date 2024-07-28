India loses 11th soldier in held Kashmir this month

NEW DELHI: A gunfight in India-held Kashmir killed the eleventh Indian soldier there this month, India’s military said on Saturday.
The military alleged “a group of two or three people” crossed the Line of Control and fired at an Indian army post in Kupwara “from close proximity”.
An Indian soldier succumbed to his injuries during treatment, while another was injured but in stable condition, the statement added.
The Indian military said one intruder was killed in the ensuing exchange of fire and weapons, ammunition and war like stores were recovered from him.
The soldier was the 11th killed in India-held Kashmir this month following a spate of attacks, mostly in the southern Jammu region.
Published in Dawn, July 28th, 2024
Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.