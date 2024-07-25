E-Paper | July 25, 2024

1 dead as oil tanker overturns on Karachi’s Baloch Colony flyover

Imtiaz Ali Published July 25, 2024 Updated July 25, 2024 03:56pm
Oil tanker overturned at Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal Baloch colony bridge on Thursday, 25th July, 2024. — DawnNewsTV
A man was killed after an oil tanker overturned on Karachi’s Baloch Colony flyover on Thursday due to overspeeding, rescue officials confirmed, warning that the spillage caused by the accident had posed a “serious risk of fire”.

The Sindh Emergency Rescue Service 1122 said in a statement that the oil tanker hit another car as it overturned, leading to one person’s death.

Rescue 1122 official Hassaan Khan told Dawn.com that the “incredibly difficult” rescue operation was completed by 3pm, adding that the tanker had been removed from the flyover.

“Heavy machinery of Rescue 1122 Sindh took part in the rescue operation to evacuate the people in the car,” the rescue statement said.

The spokesperson added that the deceased person was identified as Asad Zaidi, according to an ID card found on him. He added that the deceased worked for a private TV channel.

Rescue officials also warned that the spillage of kerosene oil over and around the flyover following the accident had posed a “risk of fire”.

The officials further added that the oil tanker was carrying jet fuel to the Karachi airport when the accident happened.

The rescue team that engaged in the operation consisted of more than 30 personnel, two fire brigades, a disaster response van, heavy machinery, and a rescue ambulance.

Meanwhile, traffic is being diverted through alternative routes, the officials said.

