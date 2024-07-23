Bank users get Rs681m relief in six months

KARACHI: The Banking Mohtasib has granted monetary relief of Rs681 million to the customers by disposing of 12,568 complaints during the first half of 2024, said a press release issued on Monday.

During the same period last year, relief of approximately Rs539.7m was provided to the banking customers by disposing of over 12,000 complaints.

During the current year, about 96 per cent complaints were resolved amicably while only 4pc complaints were required resolution through hearings.

Despite new measures announced by the State Bank, there was not let-up in the number of complaints being lodged against commercial banks, it added.

Published in Dawn, July 23rd, 2024