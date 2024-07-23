Three cops injured in Khyber explosion

KHYBER/NORTH WAZIRIS­TAN: Three police personnel were injured in an explosion near their car in Tirah valley of Khyber district early on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred in the Serrai Kandaw area when an explosive device planted on the road detonated as the car carrying Khushal Amin, the in-charge of Serrai Kandaw check post, and two of his companions approached. The vehicle was badly damaged.

The injured police personnel were shifted to a local hospital where their condition was stated to be out of danger.

A police party led by SHO Tirah reached the area and launched a search operation; however, no arrest could be made. A case was registered against unknown miscreants.

Girls school blown up

In a separate incident, a government middle school for girls was destroyed in an explosion on Sunday night in the Zerki village of tehsil Mirali in North Waziristan district, according to local residents.

Gull Alam, a local resident, said unknown persons entered the Government Girls Middle School Zerki and detonated an explosive device, resulting in the complete destruction of a portion of the school building.

Locals said that around 400 girls enrolled in the school and demanded of the government to enhance security for all the girls’ schools in the district.

On May 29, Golden Arrow Girls Middle School was set on fire in Shakhimar village of tehsil Razamk. On May 8, Afia Islamic Girls Public School was blow up.

In another incident, three persons of the same family, including two brothers, were killed and one suffered injuries in an exchange of fire between two groups in Tappi village of tehsil Miramshah in North Waziristan over a local issue.

Police said the bodies and the injured were shifted to a local hospital and an investigation has been launched into the incident.

Meanwhile, police arrested the young son of an SHO for indiscriminate firing in the Bagh Markaz market area in Khyber district, causing fear among local traders and shopkeepers.

The reason behind the unprovoked firing could not be known, but man was taken into custody following a complaint filed by local traders.

Published in Dawn, July 23rd, 2024