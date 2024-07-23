E-Paper | July 23, 2024

Australia not to pick convicted rapist, says team chief

Reuters Published July 23, 2024 Updated July 23, 2024 12:21pm
Paris 2024 Olympics - Anna Meares Chef de Mission for Paris 2024 Australian Olympic Team during the press conference— Reuters
Paris 2024 Olympics - Anna Meares Chef de Mission for Paris 2024 Australian Olympic Team during the press conference— Reuters

PARIS: Australia would not pick a convicted rapist for the Olympics, team chief Anna Meares said on Monday after the Nether­lands selected a beach volleyball player convicted of that offence.

Steven van de Velde, named last month in the Dutch Olympic team for Paris, was sentenced to four years in prison in Britain in 2016 following the rape of a 12-year-old girl two years earlier when he was 19.

After serving part of his sentence there, he was transferred to the Nether­lands and his sentence came under the rules of Dutch law.

Meares said she would not comment specifically on another team’s selection criteria and processes.

“If an athlete or staff member had that conviction they would not be allowed to be a member of our team,” Meares told media. “We have stringent policies on safeguarding within our team.”

Van de Velde has been competing in beach volleyball again since 2017.

The Dutch team have said it has taken steps to mitigate the impact of his participation by moving him to alternative accommodation in Paris and not the athletes’ village.

There has also been a ban imposed on Van de Velde talking to the media.

His selection, however, has angered women’s and sports rights groups who said the Dutch decision to include him was sending the wrong message.

Published in Dawn, July 23rd, 2024

Olympics 2024
Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Security concerns
23 Jul, 2024

Security concerns

All stakeholders want what is best for the country and its people; their differing approaches shouldn’t be viewed with such suspicion all the time.
Frankfurt vandalism
23 Jul, 2024

Frankfurt vandalism

THE state needs to seek serious answers from the German authorities regarding the July 20 mob attack targeting...
Stressed cotton economy
23 Jul, 2024

Stressed cotton economy

DECREASING cotton production should be a worry for the government because of its socioeconomic implications. Early...
Population calamity
Updated 22 Jul, 2024

Population calamity

Pakistan can also control its growth rate by following the examples of its peers and implementing functional family planning programmes and campaigns.
Blow to occupation
22 Jul, 2024

Blow to occupation

THE International Court of Justice has delivered a legal blow to the decades-old Israeli occupation of Palestinian...
Seeking Priya Kumari
22 Jul, 2024

Seeking Priya Kumari

PRIYA Kumari — the minor girl who vanished on Ashura in 2021 while serving water at a sabeel in Sukkur district ...