Islamabad seeks action on Frankfurt ‘vandalism’

• Videos show intruders holding Afghan tri-colour removing Pakistani flag from mast outside consulate • FO condemns security breach, asks Germany to prosecute perpetrators

ISLAMABAD: After several individuals, said to be Afghan nationals, vandalised the Pakistani consulate in Frankfurt, Islamabad urged Germany to take immediate measures to prosecute those involved and hold to account those responsible for the security lapse.

According to the Pakis­tani mission, the incident occurred on July 20, when a “gang of extremists” atta­cked the consulate and “endangered” the lives of the consular staff on the premises.

In a video of the incident which went viral online, scores of protesters carrying placards could be seen gathered outside the consulate.

The videos show three men — one of whom is seen clutching an Afghan flag — climbing a flagpole to remove the Pakistani flag. Some reports also indicated that the protesters pelted the consulate building with rocks.

In light of the incident, Islamabad called out the German authorities for their failure to protect the “sanctity and security of the premises of its consular mission”.

“Under the Vienna Con­ven­tions on Consular Rela­tions, 1963 it is the responsibility of the host government to protect the sanctity of the consular premises and ensure the security of diplomats,” a statement issued by the Foreign Office said.

“We are conveying our strong protest to the German government,” said the statement, urging Berlin to take immediate measures to fulfil its responsibilities under the Vienna Conventions and ensure the security of the diplomatic missions and staff in Germany.

“We also urge the German authorities to take immediate measures to arrest and prosecute those involved in yesterday’s incident and hold to account those responsible for the lapses in security,” the statement added.

The Pakistani embassy in Germany also condemned the reprehensible act at the Pakistan Consulate General in Frankfurt by miscreants on July 20, 2024.

“We are in contact with the German authorities to ensure such a situation doesn’t arise again and the miscreants face legal consequences,” the embassy said on its official X handle.

In a similar statement, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that the Pakistani government had lodged a strong protest with the German government.

“We have urged the German government to fulfill its responsibilities under the Vienna Conventions and ensure the security of the diplomatic missions and staff of Pakistan in Germany. We have also pressed them for taking immediate measures to arrest and prosecute those involved in yesterday’s incident and hold to account those responsible for the lapses in the security,” the statement added.

In a presser on Sunday, Information Minister Atta Tarar also revealed that Nadra had been asked to analyse the footage of the incident in Frankfurt to ascertain whether any Pakistanis were involved.

Though the Foreign Office did not point to the nationality of the miscreants, some of them were draped in the tri-colour Afghanistan flag. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, however, lashed out at the Afghan nationals, saying Islamabad needed to rethink its hospitality towards the Afghan citizens in the wake of this incident.

“There’s a limit to hospitality. They swore at us; they swore at Pakistan. They talk against the integrity of Pakistan. They carry out proper rallies [against Pakistan]. They burn our flags,” he told Geo News, claiming that Pakistan fought wars for Kabul. “I think Pakistan needs to rethink their hospitality,” he said.

Pakistan hosts over 3 million Afghan refugees and recently launched a deportation drive to expel those who were residing in the country without documents. Earlier this month, Islamabad, however, extended the stay of registered Afghan refugees by one year.

Protest outside consulate

German media outlet DW reported that Saturday’s demonstration was arranged to “highlight complaints against Pakistan’s military and intelligence services, which organisers accused of killing critics and political opponents”.

The outlet quoted police as saying that about 400 people carrying Afghanistan flags took part in the demonstration outside the consulate and the State Security division was investigating the vandalism by some of them.

About 10 days before this episode, predominantly Afghan protesters reportedly linked to a Pakistani political movement staged a protest outside the Pakistan High Commission in London’s Belgravia area.

Dozens of activists had gathered outside the mission, demanding justice for slain Afghan poet Gilaman Wazir, who was stabbed to death in Islamabad.

A scuffle even broke out between protesters and passersby at the mission, who chanted pro-Pakistan slogans. Met Police officers were at the scene trying to defuse the situation. Protesters waving Afghanistan flags threw shoes at the building and chanted slogans.

Atika Rehman in London also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, July 22nd, 2024