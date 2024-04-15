As Pakistan begins second phase of deportation, Afghan women fear what lies ahead

The aspirations of Afghan girls are stifled — their potential locked away behind closed doors. This restriction not only robs them of the experience of academic learning but also crushes their dreams for a brighter tomorrow.

Shakeeba, 23, has dreams as big as the challenges she faces. Currently enrolled in the first semester at the Department of Radiography at Khyber Medical College (KMC), Peshawar, her path has been marked by resilience and sacrifice.

Born to parents holding Afghan Citizen Cards (ACC), her roots lie in a journey across borders — a journey they embarked upon when she was a child. Despite the odds stacked against her, Shakeeba, whose family lives in Khurasan camp [a designated camp for Afghan refugees in Peshawar], has relentlessly pursued her education.

Her story echoes the struggles of thousands. Restricted by limited opportunities for ACC holders, Shakeeba was forced to move to Afghanistan after completing her FSc in Pakistan to pursue a degree in medicine. Yet, fate dealt her another blow when the Taliban imposed a ban on girls’ education in Afghanistan, leaving her with no choice but to return to Pakistan to continue her studies.

“I have wasted so many years already struggling to complete my education to achieve my dreams,” said Shakeeba. “So now, the news of our deportation to Afghanistan is incredibly painful to hear. It feels like all my struggles have been in vain.”

Afghan girls playing outside their home in Khurasan Camp in Peshawar.

In Afghanistan, a harrowing truth persists: girls are denied the right to education, making it the only country in the world enforcing such a ban. This injustice transpired on Sep 17, 2021, when the Taliban prohibited girls older than 11 or beyond sixth grade from pursuing higher studies.

As a result, the aspirations of Afghan girls are stifled — their potential locked away behind closed doors. The restriction not only robs them of the experience of academic learning but also crushes their dreams for a brighter tomorrow. Tragically, the only flicker of hope lies for those privileged enough to carve a life outside of Afghanistan.

Forced to flee, now forced to return

For the past several decades, Pakistan has served as a home for Afghan refugees. However, the current discourse on deportations has considerably complicated the situation.

On October 3, the Government of Pakistan said that an estimated 1.7 million undocumented refugees, the vast majority of them Afghans, were living in different parts of the country. It then ordered everyone who did not have documentation to leave the country by Nov 1 or risk being forcibly evicted. These unregistered migrants were also referred to as ‘aliens’, who had no form of identification, including either a POR (Proof of Residency) card or an ACC (Afghan Citizen Card).

The POR cards were introduced in collaboration with the UNHCR and were issued to over 2.15 million Afghan refugees between 2006 and 2007. These cards were valid for two years, after which they would have to be renewed every two years. In 2017, the Government of Pakistan, in collaboration with the Afghan government, introduced the ACCs, which were to be issued to those who could not obtain the PoR cards for some reason. In January 2022, the UNHCR estimated the number of ACC holders to be around around 840,000.

No official data has been released as to how many of the estimated 1.7m undocumented Afghans have left for their country since November 2023, though the figure likely fell hugely short of what is now being considered a grossly exaggerated number.

But according to informed sources, the total number of undocumented Afghans who have returned to Afghanistan via Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan in the first round stands at around the half million-mark.

Notwithstanding the lack of data, the authorities have now decided to move on to the second phase of deportations — targeting those holding ACC permits. This looming reality is particularly alarming for Afghan women, whose fundamental rights stand imperilled back home.

Speaking to Dawn.com, Ziauddin Yousafzai, father of Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai and a prominent advocate for Afghan girls’ education, voiced concern over Pakistan’s deportation practices that appear to target Afghan refugees. “The policies of Pakistan regarding Afghans are floated (outdated) and failed,” he said.

Yousafzai stressed that people only flee their homes when faced with dire circumstances. Forcing individuals, especially women, into environments where basic human rights such as education, employment, and freedom of movement are compromised, unequivocally violates humanitarian principles and international law. He denounced the deportation of Afghans, rejecting the use of the term “refugees” for them due to their long-standing history and multi-generational presence in Pakistan.

Inside the home of an Afghan refugee family, located at Kababyan Camp near Warsak Road, Peshawar. The father of these children is unable to work because he is paralysed. The eldest son and mother earn for the household, and only the younger children go to school.

“This decision is very unjust, especially considering the awful circumstances in Afghanistan, particularly for vulnerable groups like women pursuing education, journalists, musicians, and others. My empathy extends to those Afghan girls receiving education in Pakistan, and are forced to return to a nation where access to education is systematically restricted,” he said.

UNHCR spokesperson Qaisar Afridi shared Yousafzai’s sentiments. Shedding light on the pressing issues faced by ACC holders, he stressed the profound human rights challenges they face, drawing particular attention to the predicament of Afghan girls, who were currently enrolled in schools and colleges in Pakistan, and whose academic pursuits now hang in the balance with the threat of deportation to Afghanistan.

“While we understand Pakistan’s sovereign right to implement legislation, we have asked the government to take Afghan refugees’ difficult circumstances into account. We are in constant discussions and negotiations with the Government of Pakistan to address the challenges faced by Afghan refugees,” he added.

Education for refugees — a luxury instead of a basic right

Tahira, a 25-year-old resident of Kohat with a Bachelor’s degree in psychology, shared her family’s concerns amid reports of deportations unfolding in different phases. Despite holding Proof of Registration (POR) cards, they fear being the next targets in the aftermath of the deportation of ACC holders.

A school for Afghan refugee children at the Khurasan camp in Peshawar. The teacher is talking to students to understand their situation amid news of a fresh deportation drive.

She reflected on her family’s experience as refugees, describing how they encounter numerous hurdles on a day-to-day basis — from mundane tasks such as opening bank accounts to more significant milestones like being enrolled in a university. “We hold onto hope that undergoing the lengthy processes in Pakistan will eventually grant us access to education and employment opportunities. But the ambiguity surrounding the situation as of now has cast a shadow over our future.”

Tahira also highlighted her younger sister’s case — having just passed her matriculation exams, her family is now grappling with uncertainty about her college prospects. “We’re unsure whether to proceed with my sister’s higher education or hold off due to the uncertainties surrounding the government’s actions. It’s a heavy burden for us as we are made to navigate such difficult decisions,” she added somberly.

Tahira expressed a profound sentiment: she would rather stay in Pakistan — even at the cost of her life — than venture to a country where women face severe restrictions on their access to jobs, education, mobility, and most importantly, their freedom to simply be.

According to Abbas Khan, Pakistan’s Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees, Tahira and her family’s apprehensions are justified. He confirmed the intention to deport holders of Proof of Registration (POR) cards following the completion of the second phase targeting Afghans with ACC. “Although the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) is raising issues regarding Afghan girls’ education and other vulnerable communities, engaging with various stakeholders, including UN representatives, the repatriation plan remains unchanged,” said Khan.

Even as negotiations continue, Khan underscored that there’s been no decision to halt the deportation plans thus far. He clarified that officers, like himself, are obligated to proceed with phases two and three of the deportation process unless instructed otherwise by the government.

The human cost of deportation

For his part, Yousafzai stressed upon the government to rethink its stance and preserve the educational dreams of these young learners enrolled in Pakistani institutions. With a heartfelt plea, he urged decision-makers to lead with empathy and compassion in shaping policies affecting these vulnerable communities.

Afghan refugee children outside their home near the Torkham border.

“Having been internally displaced in 2009, we have firsthand experience of the grave consequences of relocation. These Afghans consider Pakistan to be their home, therefore deporting them would be like forcibly removing them from their homes. The decision to deport Afghan refugees ought to be reversed,” he said.

For now, Shakeeba dreads the impending doom of the forced deportation of her family, fearing it may derail her aspirations and educational pursuits.

“We’ve called Pakistan home all our lives, born and bred here. The thought of being uprooted to Afghanistan, where women’s rights are at risk, is daunting. It seems authorities overlook the struggles of students like us during the decision-making process. While we’re prepared to comply with Pakistan’s procedures, we earnestly request the government to not deport us.”

Header image: Afghan refugee children at a school in Khurasan Camp in Peshawar. — All photos provided by author