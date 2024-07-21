E-Paper | July 21, 2024

Bangladesh top court scraps most job quotas that triggered deadly protests, media say

Reuters Published July 21, 2024 Updated July 21, 2024 01:53pm
Members of the Bangladesh Army are seen on an armoured vehicle during a curfew imposed in response to student-led protests against government job quotas, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 20, 2024. — Reuters
Bangladesh’s Supreme Court on Sunday scrapped most of the quotas on government jobs that have sparked student-led protests in which at least 114 people have been killed in the South Asian country, local media reported.

The court’s Appellate Division dismissed a lower court order that had reinstated the quotas, directing that 93 per cent of government jobs will be open to candidates on merit, without quotas, the reports said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government had scrapped the quota system in 2018, but the lower court reinstated it last month, sparking the protests and an ensuing government crackdown.

It was not immediately clear how the protesters would react to the decision.

The government had extended a curfew as authorities braced for the Supreme Court hearing on the job quotas. Soldiers were on patrol on the streets of the capital Dhaka, the centre of the demonstrations that spiralled into clashes between protesters and security forces.

Internet and text message services in Bangladesh have been suspended since Thursday, cutting the nation off as police cracked down on protesters who defied a ban on public gatherings.

The curfew was extended to 3pm (0900 GMT) and was to continue for an “uncertain time” following a two-hour break for people to gather supplies, local media reported.

Reuters could not immediately determine what would happen to the curfew after the ruling.

