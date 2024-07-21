Faisalabad man kills wife pregnant with third daughter

TOBA TEK SINGH: In a shocking case of gender-based violence, a man killed his pregnant wife after he came to know that she would give birth to their third daughter.

The incident happened at Chak 210-RB Lakhwana, Faisalabad, on Saturday.

Complainant Syed Mudassar Abbas alleged in his first information report (FIR) registered with Khurrianwala police that his sister, Aiman Fatima (28), was the mother of two daughters aged three and one-and-a-half years. She was again pregnant with a third child.

Her husband, Nadeem Sajjad, had an ultrasound test performed on Aiman, which revealed that she was expecting a baby girl. Upon discovering this, he, in connivance with his brother-in-law Phool Abbas, severely beat her. Aiman died on the spot as a result of the torture.

A press release from district police claimed that both suspects, Nadeem Sajjad and Phool Abbas, had been arrested.

In another incident, a girl was killed by her brother in the name of honour at Chak 279-GB, Faisalabad, on Saturday.

According to Rodala police, the deceased, Nazia Bibi, had an alleged relationship with a boy from her village. At this, her brother, Umer Farooq, shot her dead. Police have arrested the suspect.

Despite the presence of laws in the country, cases of violence against women continue across the country. Last year, research by Pakistan’s Demographic and Health Survey and the UNFPA showed that 39 per cent of women in Pakistan, between 15 and 49 years, faced abuse, and 80 per cent of married females endured domestic violence. Statistics show that shouting is most prevalent at 76 per cent, with slapping at 52 per cent, pushing 47 per cent, and kicking 40 per cent in physical abuse.

Published in Dawn, July 21st, 2024