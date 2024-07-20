4 policemen suspended for ‘misbehaviour’ during attempt to quell Karachi protest for missing girl

Four police officers were suspended for “misbehaviour” on Saturday during an attempt to disperse a protest by civil society organisations at Karachi’s Clifton a day prior.

Police on Friday night resorted to baton-charge to disperse civil society activists who were seeking recovery of seven-year-old Priya Kumari, who had gone missing in Sukkur three years ago. Civil society members showed up in big numbers to protest the failure of the Sindh government and police to recover Priya Kumari.

Three years ago the child went missing when she was serving free cold drinks at a sabeel on Ashura in Sangrar.

A statement from the South Zone police spokesperson addressed what it said was “misbehavior by police personal with journalists”.

The statement said an initial probe revealed that four policemen were responsible for the incident and were subsequently suspended by the South senior superintendent of police, adding that an inquiry was initiated for further legal action.

“We condemn torture against the journalists and no one would be allowed misuse powers,” the statement said, adding that all legal requirements would be fulfilled and departmental action would be taken against the suspended officers.

As the situation deteriorated further on Friday night, Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar had arrived and held a successful talk with the protest organisers.

South Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Syed Asad Raza told Dawn.com that different groups had organised the protest and it was not easy to satisfy all, thus the talks were prolonged.

He said the protestors’ main demand for the expansion of the joint investigation team formed for the girl’s recovery was accepted.

The home minister also assured the organisers that the JIT’s findings would be shared with them.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the minister’s spokesperson Sikander Baloch said that Lanjar assured the organisers that the JIT members would provide information about “further progress” in the case to the girl’s parents.

“Efforts for recovery of Priya Kumari are underway and all aspects of investigation will be shared with the members of the negotiation committee by the JIT members,” Lanjar said.

He said concerted efforts were made for the girl’s recovery of the girl, adding that law and order was the government’s top priority and indiscriminate action was taken against criminal elements in all districts.

Kumari’s parents, members of the protest’s negotiating team, Lanjar and PPP lawmakers met at the Sindh Chief Minister’s House tonight where DIG Javed Jiskani informed them about the JIT’s efforts for the girl’s recovery.

Lanjar observed that it was a “blind case” but the Sindh police had revived hope of solving it. “Priya Kumari is alive and we have evidence,” he said, adding that the investigation team would achieve a breakthrough.