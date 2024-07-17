FM Dar urges safety for Pakistani students amid Bangladesh protests

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday instructed Pakistan High Commissioner in Dhaka Syed Maroof to ensure the safety of the country’s students amid ongoing protests in Bangladesh and to work closely with local authorities for their protection.

Bangladesh ordered schools across the country yesterday to close indefinitely after six students were killed as protests over quotas for coveted government jobs turned into deadly clas­hes, prompting the mobilisation of paramilitaries to keep order.

The protests are the first significant challenge to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government since she secured a fourth consecutive term in January in an election boycotted by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

Experts attribute the unrest to stagnant job growth in the private sector, making government jobs, which offer regular wage hikes and other privileges, increasingly desirable.

Currently, 56 per cent of government jobs in Bangladesh are reserved under various quotas, including 10pc for women, 10pc for people from underdeveloped districts, 5pc for indigenous communities and 1pc for people with disabilities.

Dar, who is also the deputy premier, contacted Maroof in the morning to enquire about the well-being of Pakistani students residing in Bangladesh, particularly Dhaka.

He advised Maroof to stay in close touch with the local authorities to ensure the safety of Pakistani students.

Maroof briefed the deputy premier on the security situation and the measures taken by the High Commission to ensure the welfare of Pakistanis in Bangladesh.

He also stated that a helpline was activated to aid individuals in distress.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan High Commission advised students in Dhaka to prioritise their safety and refrain from participating in the protests, suggesting they remain within their campus hostels due to the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh.