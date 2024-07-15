Govt to ban PTI, says information minister

Information Minister Atta Tarar on Monday said that the government had decided to ban Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party.

This decision comes on the heels of relief given to the PTI by the top court in the reserved seats case as well as to the party chief in the Iddat case.

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s judgement, PTI is set to emerge as the single largest party in the National Assembly, while the ruling coalition seems set to lose its two-thirds majority.

Speaking during a press conference in Islamabad, Tarar said that if the country is to move in a forward direction, it cannot do so with PTI’s existence.

“In view of the foreign funding case, May 9 riots, and the cipher episode as well as the resolution passed in the US, we believe that there is very credible evidence present to have the PTI banned,” he said.

He said that whether it was the foreign funding case, the riots of May 9, or the manipulation of the cipher saga, in which the former Pakistani ambassador to the US, Asad Majeed — who authored the cipher — clarified that there was “no threat,” the PTI continued decrying that the country was in danger.

“You tried to damage the country’s diplomatic relations for the sake of your political interests and went on to get a resolution passed against Pakistan in the US,” he said.

“Thus, [a case against] foreign funding is established, the attacks of May 9 are established, the cipher case is established, the resolution in the US is established; therefore, the federal government has decided that, in view of all the evidence, we will move a case to ban the PTI”.

The information minister added that the government would also submit a review petition before the Supreme Court of Pakistan against its verdict last week which declared that PTI would be eligible for reserved seats for women and minorities.

More to follow.