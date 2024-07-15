Journalist shot dead in Nowshera

PESHAWAR: A jo­u­rnalist from Peshawar was shot dead by unknown assailants in the Akbarpura area of Nowshera district on Sunday, police said.

According to the FIR lodged by Anwar Zeb at the Akbarpura police station, he and his brother Hassan Zeb were on their way in a car when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire at his brother.

Anwar Zeb told the police he escaped unhurt in the attack but his brother died on the spot.

Police started investigation into the attack after registering the case against unknown persons.

Hassan Zeb, 40, was associated with the Peshawar-based Urdu daily Aaj and was a member of the Khyber Union of Journ­alists and Peshawar Press Club (PPC). He covered health and city beats.

The Khyber Union of Journalists announced a protest demonstration outside the PPC for Monday (today).

Meanwhile, KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and Gov­ernor Faisal Karim Kundi condemned the killing of the journalist.

CM Gandapur sought a report of the incident and issued directives for an immediate arrest of the culprits behind the attack.

On June 18, journalist Khalil Jibran was gunned down in Landi Kotal.

On May 21, a citizen journalist, Kamran Dawar, was shot dead by unidentified attackers in Miram­shah. Police said that Mr Dawar was on his way home in Tappi village when he came under attack. Mr Dawar succumbed to injuries while being shifted to hospital.

