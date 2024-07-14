E-Paper | July 14, 2024

Nepal retrieves more bodies from buses swept away by landslide

AFP Published July 14, 2024 Updated July 14, 2024 04:46pm
Members of Nepal’s Armed Police Force (APF) search for survivors in the Trishuli River at the site of a landslide following heavy rainfall in Simaltar on July 13, 2024. Nepali rescue teams resumed their search early on July 13 for at least 63 people missing after monsoon rains triggered a landslide that swept two buses off a highway and into a river.—AFP
Members of Nepal’s Armed Police Force (APF) search for survivors in the Trishuli River at the site of a landslide following heavy rainfall in Simaltar on July 13, 2024. Nepali rescue teams resumed their search early on July 13 for at least 63 people missing after monsoon rains triggered a landslide that swept two buses off a highway and into a river.—AFP

Nepali search teams retrieved more bodies on Sunday of the roughly 50 people missing after a landslide triggered by torrential rains swept two buses into a fast-flowing river.

Over 300 officers, including divers, were scouring the river for passengers and the two buses themselves, said Kumar Neupane, spokesperson for Nepal’s armed police unit.

Other teams on boats were using sensor equipment to search the murky water.

Grieving relatives waited on the banks in shock.

“It’s been three days I have been here, but my grandparents’ bodies have not been found,” said Khurseed Alam, aged 23.

The force of Friday’s landslide in central Chitwan district pushed the vehicles over concrete crash barriers and down a steep embankment, at least 30 metres from the road.

“One body has been found about 25 kilometres (15 miles) from the accident site,” police spokesperson Dan Bahadur Karki told AFP.

In total, five bodies have been retrieved, Karki said. One was an Indian citizen.

District official Khimananda Bhusal told AFP that roughly 50 people were swept away on the buses, revising the number from the 63 initially reported by authorities.

Fierce currents, made worse by this week’s torrential downpours, have hampered search efforts.

Chitwan district government chief Indra Dev Yadav said water was flowing fast, making it difficult for the teams.

“The river is deep and narrow”, he added.

Road travel becomes deadlier during the annual monsoon season as rains trigger landslides and floods across the mountainous country.

Monsoon rains across South Asia from June to September offer respite from the summer heat and are crucial to replenishing water supplies, but also bring widespread death and destruction.

The rainfall is hard to forecast and varies considerably, but scientists say climate change is making the monsoon stronger and more erratic.

Deadly crashes, meanwhile, are common in Nepal because of poorly constructed roads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving.

Nearly 2,400 people lost their lives on the Himalayan republic’s roads in the 12 months to April, according to government figures.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Miles to go
Updated 14 Jul, 2024

Miles to go

Some reforms agreed with the Fund are going to seriously impact economic growth and fresh investments, at least in the short term.
Iddat ruling
14 Jul, 2024

Iddat ruling

IT was a needless, despicable spectacle which only ended up uniting both conservatives and progressives in ...
Cricket shake-up
14 Jul, 2024

Cricket shake-up

SOMEONE had to take the blame and bear the brunt of the fallout from Pakistan’s disastrous showing at the T20 ...
Injustice undone
Updated 13 Jul, 2024

Injustice undone

The SC verdict is a stunning reversal of fortunes for a party that was, both before and after general elections, being treated as a defunct entity.
Looming flour shortage
13 Jul, 2024

Looming flour shortage

FOR once, it is hard to argue against the reason that compelled flour mills to call a nationwide strike from...
Same old script
13 Jul, 2024

Same old script

WHEN it comes to the troubling issue of enforced disappearances/ missing persons — either Baloch or belonging to...