IS kills four policemen in Iraq clashes

Baghdad: Four police officers were killed and at least three injured in clashes between Iraqi government forces and fighters of the militant Islamic State group in Diyala province in eastern Iraq on Saturday, police and medical sources said.

The clashes occurred while police and army forces conducted a search for militants taking shelter in farmland areas in the town of Khan Bani Saad in Diyala province, police sources said.

Two police colonels said the clashes were ongoing and militants are using snipers to prevent police and soldiers from advancing.

One of at least three police injured was in critical condition, police said.

Iraq’s security situation has been relatively stable in recent years after the chaos of the 2003-US-led invasion and years of bloody sectarian conflict that followed.

Baghdad is now looking to draw down the US-led international coalition that helped defeat IS and still remain in the country in an advisory role, saying local security forces can handle the threat themselves.

