‘Difficult decisions’, reforms must to get rid of IMF: PM

QUETTA: Emphasising the need for reforms, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif decla­red on Mon­day that if Pakistan did not take “hard decisions”, the country would have to knock on the doors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) once again.

“If we do not introduce reforms and take hard decisions, we will have to approach the IMF again after three years when the new loan programme will have concluded,” cautioned the prime minister, his voice betraying the grim situation a cash-strapped Pak­is­tan is going through.

“And it will be a shame if we again have to seek the IMF help. We have to get the new IMF progra­mme during the current month and then together we will work hard day and night to solve our problems,” he declared.

Addressing a ceremony at which an agreement was signed for providing solar power facility to agriculture tube wells in Balo­c­h­istan, the PM said he remained in constant touch with the leadership of the province as well as army, adding that Balochistan would be the biggest beneficiary after terrorism was rooted out of the province.

He held out the assurance that the grievances of the angry elements would be redressed. He said the Centre in collaboration with the Balochistan government would undertake joint efforts for uplift of the province.

He said a 10 per cent quota had been earmarked for the students of Balochistan, who would be sent to China at government’s expense for latest professional training in the agriculture sector. Similarly, a 10pc quota has been reserved for the students of Balochistan to get training in the field of Information Techno­logy ny Chinese technology company Huawei, he added.

PM Shehbaz expressed the hope that educated and skilled youth of Balochistan would certainly play an important role in the development of the province and the country.

He highlighted that funds had been allocated in the federal budget for the establishment of Danish Schools in Balochistan.

Meanwhile, the premier urged the elected representatives of PML-N, Balochistan Awami Party and National Party to play their role in the development of the province.

Talking to delegations of the three parties, he said PML-N believes in public service and the party’s elected representatives should focus their attention on the welfare of people.

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2024