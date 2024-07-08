FIA told to redress injustice to lifeline power users

LAHORE / RAWAL­PINDI: Taking notice of growing complaints of overbilling being made by protected consumers, Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday ordered legal action against the officers and staff involved in the practice.

The minister directed all FIA directors to immediately redress the injustice being done to the electricity consumers using up to 200 units, says a press release.

He strictly prohibited the inclusion of protected consumers in the non-protected category, terming it a criminal act that would not be tolerated.

Mr Naqvi observed that overbilling had put an additional burden of millions of rupees on both non-protected and protected consumers who are already facing difficulties in payment of their electricity bills.

Drug sale in colleges

Chairing a meeting at the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) headquarters in Rawalpindi, Mr Naqvi sought a comprehensive plan to check the online sale of drugs.

He said the plan should engage provinces to take strong measures to prevent the sale and purchase of narcotics, particularly ice, in universities, colleges and hostels.

The minister, who was welcomed by the Director General of ANF, Maj Gen Abdul Mueed, laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Memorial, offered fateha, and paid tribute to the great sacrifices of martyrs.

At the meeting, the minister appreciated the performance of ANF against drug traffickers across the country, despite limited resources.

He issued directives for launching a comprehensive crackdown against drug mafia to save the future generations from the scourge of drugs and sought a comprehensive plan in this regard.

The meeting decided to ensure a robust action against the sale and purchase of drugs, especially ice, in educational institutions, hostels and universities. Consultations will be held with provinces in this regard.

A joint meeting of the relevant federal and provincial departments will be held by the end of this month on the issue.

The minister also directed the ANF to prepare a cyber drug control mechanism.

Mr Naqvi said the curse of drugs had destroyed many families and in order to limit the increasing trend of drugs, immediate and multi-faceted measures were needed.

He said authorities concerned must work together with zeal and determination to fight against this menace for the sake of young children.

The minister was also briefed about the ANF’s performance and functions.

Later, the minister planted a tree on the lawns of the ANF headquarters.

Federal Secretary for Interior Khurram Agha, and senior ANF officials were present on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2024