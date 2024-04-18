DAWN.COM Logo

Overbilling by power firms not to be tolerated, warns interior minister

Iftikhar A. Khan Published April 18, 2024 Updated April 18, 2024 10:21am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday vowed to pursue a zero-tolerance policy on overbilling by power distribution companies across the country.

In a statement, he made it clear that overbilling would not be tolerated under any circumstances. He said Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) had overbilled consumers in the city and its adjoining areas for 830 million units last year, regretting that Lesco overbilled even the consumers using just 300 units.

Mr Naqvi instructed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take stern action against any official found involved in overbilling.

In addition to combating overbilling, the minister also called for a swift crackdown on power theft, directing FIA officers to demonstrate best performance in tackling overbilling and power theft cases.

JI demands audit of distribution companies to ascertain true picture of ‘overcharging’

Condemning the overbilling, the minister said it is a grave injustice to the public. He pledged to provide relief to the masses with an assurance that those involved in issuing inflated bills would be brought to justice.

Mr Naqvi highlighted the importance of addressing power theft and said the FIA officers would take action against the corrupt across the country, especially in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to effectively control cases of power theft.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-i-Islami’s Naib Emir Liaquat Baloch has called for an audit of power distribution companies to ascertain the true picture of overbilling inflicted on the masses by power companies.

In a statement, Mr Baloch said the disclosure of overbilling by the interior minister to the tune of 830 million units by Lesco is shocking and warrants an audit of all power distribution companies.

The Jamaat-i-Islami leader said a more horrible picture wo­uld emerge after the audit exercise.

He said the ever-increasing line losses and free electricity for government servants are some of the key reasons for decline of Wapda and a huge burden on the national exchequer.

He said that unjust agreements with private power producers in the past were another reason for extremely expensive electricity tariff in the country.

He said despite repeated hike in power tariff, the circular debt of energy sector is still at an all-time high.

Published in Dawn, April 18th, 2024

