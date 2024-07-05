All Discos to be privatised, says energy minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Power Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Thursday said that all power distribution companies (Discos) would be privatised in one and a half years.

“There were flaws in the distribution companies, and we are committed to fixing the system to provide relief to consumers,” the minister told a private television channel. “We had to face Rs600 billion losses due to distribution companies,” he added.

In reply to a question about the tariff categories, he said lifeline customers would pay Rs7.65 and protected customers Rs20.48 from July 1. The consumers who are falling in the third category are liable to pay Rs42 per unit, he said, adding that fourth and fifth category customers, using 300 to 700 units and above, would pay a little higher rates.

Published in Dawn, July 5th, 2024