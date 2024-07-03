Medic sacked over ‘virginity test’ of rape victim, LHC told

LAHORE: The Punjab Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department on Tuesday told the Lahore High Court that a female doctor had been terminated for performing a two-finger test (virginity test) of a minor rape victim.

This was stated in a written report submitted by the department in response to a petition by the rape suspect seeking constitution of a medical board for re-examination of the victim.

The report said the Punjab Medicolegal Surgeon examined the matter on a complaint filed by the petitioner/suspect and found adhoc Dr Aliza Gill guilty of issuing a medical certificate of the minor victim on the basis of her two-finger test. The appointment of the female doctor was terminated with effect from July 1.

The department stated that in light of the LHC judgement passed in 2020, directions have been issued time and again regarding medicolegal examination of female victims of sexual assaults that under no circumstances, the two-finger test or virginity test be performed or documented in the medicolegal report.

Services Hospital AMS Dr Hammad and Additional Secretary of the Specialised Healthcare Department Abdul Mannan also appeared before the court.

Advocate Mian Dawood on behalf of the petitioner said that the police registered a case against his client on the charge of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl. He said Dr. Aliza Gill from Services Hospital issued a bogus and illegal medical certificate, including the two-finger test for the victim.

Justice Farooq Haider expressed concern over the practice of the two-finger test at the hospitals despite a ban and observed that this case will be brought to a logical conclusion.

He said issuing medical certificates against the law was a very serious matter.

The judge said the court may also appoint an amicus curiae for assistance on the matter.

The department’s legal adviser, Raj Maqsood, told the court the Surgeon Medical Officer of Punjab also recommended forming a new medical board for the victim’s examination.

The petitioner’s counsel stated that besides taking action against the doctor and forming a new medical board, the petition was for the implementation of court decisions.

He said if a fake medical certificate was issued against his client today, corrupt doctors could do the same to someone else tomorrow.

Justice Haider also expressed displeasure over the failure of the Kasur police to present the victim and her mother in the court.

The judge adjourned the hearing till Thursday (tomorrow) and directed the Kasur DPO to comply with the orders.

Published in Dawn, July 3rd, 2024