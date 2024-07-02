Hundreds of climbers reaching GB to climb K2, other peaks

GILGIT: As climbing season kicks off, hundreds of local and foreign climbers are making their way to Gilgit-Baltistan to climb eight-thousander peaks, including K2.

According to Gilgit-Baltistan Tourism Department, over 1,700 permits have been issued to foreign tourists to climb peaks in the region, while 175 permits have been issued to scale K2 (8,611 metres).

Many climbers have established their base camps at K2, Nanga Parbat, Broad Peak, Gasherbrum-I and Gasherbrum-II peaks.

Sajid Ali Sadpara, the son of world-famous high altitude climber, Mohammad Ali Sadpara, has also arrived at K2 base to attempt to climb K2 without oxygen. He is also scheduled to climb Broad Peak (8,051 metres) this year.

Talking to Dawn, Mr Sadpara said that several expedition groups, including female expedition teams, have arrived at K2 base camp.

Some climbers have established their base camps, some have started trekking from Skardu and Shigar districts.

A base camp staff told Dawn that supplies of various expedition teams are being delivered to them at base camps through local porters. Expedition teams will start summit push after July 20.

Two expedition teams consisting entirely of women are reported to be on way to Skardu in an attempt to scale K2, the world’s second highest peak at 8,611 metres. One of the teams is a joint Pakistan-Italy expedition group while the other comprises six Pakistani women.

A Pakistani female climber and a Saudi Arabia’s female climber will also attempt to scale K2. Last year, the GB government collected Rs450 million in permit fees from mountaineers.

Published in Dawn, July 2nd, 2024