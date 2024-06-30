14-year-old held in Gujrat for ‘sectarian’ killing

GUJRAT: A 14-year-old suspect who had knifed an elderly man to death over some “sectarian” argument has been arrested by police.

A spokesman for Gujrat police confirmed the arrest of Rehan in connection with a murder case lodged against him for killing 55-year-old Nazeer Hussain Shah of Chak Chohdo, Kunjah police precincts, on June 22.

The remaining two suspects in the case are yet to be arrested as Faizul Hassan, the father of the main suspect and prayer leader of a village mosque, has been on interim bail from a local court.

He was nominated in the case under section 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Mian Tayyab, third accused and uncle of Rehan, is still at large. Sources said the main suspect was in police custody on judicial remand.

Published in Dawn, June 30th, 2024