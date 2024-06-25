Today's Paper | June 25, 2024

Another opposition alliance gets rolling

Saleem Shahid Published June 25, 2024 Updated June 25, 2024 07:57am
QUETTA: ANP President Aimal Wali addresses a presser along with leaders of other parties, on Sunday.—PPI/File
QUETTA: ANP President Aimal Wali addresses a presser along with leaders of other parties, on Sunday.—PPI/File

QUETTA: A six-party opposition alliance, mos­tly comprising Baloc­histan-based parties, held its first formal meeting on Monday to take stock of the post-election situation and agreed that the supremacy of a ‘certain class’ will push the country towards instability.

Speaking at a press conference after the meeting of the alliance, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the new alliance, as well as other opposition parties, would struggle for constitutional supremacy.

The meeting was attended by National Party President Dr Malik Baloch, Awami National Party leader Asghar Achakzai, Hazara Democratic Party Chairman Abdul Khaliq Hazara, JUI-F’s Senator Abdul Wasay, and Pashtunkhwa National Awami Party chief Kushal Khan Kakar among others.

Maulana Fazl said that the opposition parties part of the alliance wished that the ‘like-minded’ people came together but such a step would require “mutual trust”. He, however, said that the formation of the alliance would have no bearing on the JUI-F’s dialogue with the PTI, which is also leading a multi-party opposition alliance.

“We do not perceive their alliance negatively,” he added. In response to a question, Maulana Fazl said that the JUI-F would not join the government either in the Centre or in Balochistan and termed such reports ‘fake news’.

Earlier this month, ANP chief Aimal Wali, while speaking about the alliance, said that the movement would have no connection to the elections, ousting or bringing any political party in power. He had said the alliance would aim to “liberate Pakistan from slavery and empowering the people” of the country.

