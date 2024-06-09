Today's Paper | June 09, 2024

IHC registrar raises objection to Bushra’s plea in Iddat case

Malik Asad Published June 9, 2024 Updated June 9, 2024 07:36am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) registrar has raised objections on a petition filed by Bushra Bibi, the wife of ex-PM Imran Khan, to suspend her sentence in the Iddat case and release her on bail.

In the application, Ms Bibi contended that her sentence was unsustainable due to “weak evidence” and contradictions in the prosecution’s case.

The petition said Ms Bibi was convicted in a “politically motivated case” and has been kept in the Adiala Jail where conditions were “pathetic”.

Ex-PM’s wife moves IHC for suspension of sentence

She requested the court to decide the petition “in the interest of justice”.

Objecting to the petition, the IHC registrar’s office reasoned that the petitioner did not challenge any order of the lower court, and an identical matter was already pending before the trial court. The petitioner could not seek similar relief from two different courts, it said.

Ms Bibi and her husband had already challenged their conviction in the sessions court, whose decision is awaited.

District and Sessions Judge Shahrukh Arjumand, who heard the appeals, set May 29 for announcing the reserved verdict. But it was delayed as he sought the case to be transferred to another judge.

The judge had reasoned that since Ms Bibi’s ex-husband, Khawar Maneka, had expressed a lack of trust in him, he should be recused from hearing the case. Subsequently, the case was transferred to Additional District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Afzal Majoka.

The hearing will resume on June 11.

Published in Dawn, June 9th, 2024

