Slovenia, too, recognises Palestine state

AFP Published June 6, 2024 Updated June 6, 2024 08:04am
A Palestinian flag hangs in front of the Parliament building after the National Assembly recognised the Palestinian state following a parliamentary vote in Ljubljana, on June 4, 2024. — AFP
A Palestinian flag hangs in front of the Parliament building after the National Assembly recognised the Palestinian state following a parliamentary vote in Ljubljana, on June 4, 2024. — AFP

PARIS: Slovenia has followed suit of Spain, Ireland and Norway by recognising the state of Palestine, breaking with the long-held view of Western powers that Palestinians can gain statehood “only as part of a negotiated peace with Israel”.

With the latest addition, 146 of the 193 UN member states now recognise a Palestinian state including most Middle Eastern, African, Latin American and Asian countries.

In April, the US used its veto at the UNSC to prevent a Palestinian bid to become a full UN member state.

After Slovenia’s vote on Tuesday, Prime Minister Robert Golob wrote on X that the recognition “sends hope to the Palestinian people”.

Australia and Malta have also floated the possibility of endorsing Palestinian statehood.

Published in Dawn, June 6th, 2024

