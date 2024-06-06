‘Rape survivor’, widow mother publicly beaten up by suspects in Okara

OKARA: Rape suspects facing court trial on Wednesday publicly beat up a widow and her rape survivor daughter for pursuing the case in Ahmadabad locality of the city.

As per FIR, a widow, Manzooran Bibi, along with her rape survivor daughter (A) was returning home after attending case hearing in the court of additional session judge, when they were intercepted by alleged rapists, including Basharat, Allah Rakkha, Muzammal, Ibrahim, Ali Raza and Malik Shan.

The suspects publicly subjected the widow and her daughter to severe torture, tearing their clothes allegedly to teach them a lesson for pursuing the case.

After a video clip of the incident surfaced on social media, District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Aziz Sindhu took notice and directed City B division police SHO to trace and nab the culprits.

As per police sources, Muzammal and others had allegedly raped ‘A’ and were facing trial.

On the report of Manzooran Bibi, the police registered a case against seven suspects under sections 354, 341, 506-B, 148 and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

B division police station SHO Muhammad Riaz claimed to have nabbed two of the suspects — Basharat and Ali Raza — while others nominated in the FIR are still at large.

ARRESTED: A railway track safety team on Tuesday night nabbed one of the four suspects who were allegedly stealing the track fittings and other accessories near Kissan railway station near track No 1098km stone, along the GT Road.

As per the FIR, the Pakistan Railways’ track safety team was patrolling on Tuesday night when near Kissan railway station the officials saw an unregistered loader rickshaw parked near the main track, while at least four suspects were stealing the track safety clips, fish-plates, elastic clips etc, and putting these items into a bag.

On seeing the patrolling team, the suspects attempted to escape. However, the PR officials chased them and nabbed one of the thieves, later identified as Amjad, a resident of Imdad Colony, Dipalpur. Other suspects managed to escape.

On being grilled, the suspect disclosed that one Waqas, a resident of Nasir Ghaffar Town, was also his accomplice.

The PR team says that the stolen items include 12 fish-plates, 24 nut-bolts and 100 elastic clips, adding that because of removal of these parts of the track, trains could be derailed.

On the report of Gang Man Muhammad Ramzan, Raiwind railway police’s Okara post registered a case (FIR No 52/2024) against the suspects under section 379 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and section 126 of The Railway Act.

Published in Dawn, June 6th, 2024