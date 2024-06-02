Today's Paper | June 02, 2024

Lahore ATC to start jail trial in four May 9 cases next week

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 2, 2024 Updated June 2, 2024 09:31am

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) said on Saturday it will commence from next week the jail trial of four cases relating to torching police vehicles during the May 9 riots.

Judge Khalid Arshad made it clear that a jail trial does not mean there would be no justice.

The judge was hearing the cases when PTI social media activist Ayesha Ali Bhutto and former MNA Rubina appeared before the court. The judge issued bailable arrest warrants of those suspects who despite being on bail did not attend the hearing.

Incarcerated PTI leaders, including Senator Ijaz Chaudhry, Dr Yasmin Rashid, former governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema and former provincial minister Mian Mahmoodur Rashid, were not brought from jail to the court.

The defence lawyers expressed their concerns about the jail trial, however, the judge assured that a trial in jail doesn’t imply injustice.

“Decisions are made with fairness and justice,” Judge Khalid Arshad asserted.

He remarked that innocent people should not be afraid. He said the jail trials were safer in terms of security. He said the location doesn’t matter, trials can be conducted even in mosques and parks.

The judge ordered the prosecution to ensure the appearance of the suspects on the next hearing on June 6 in Kot Lakhpat jail.

WARRANTS: An anti-terrorism court on Saturday issued bailable arrest warrants for the investigating officers (IOs) and the SHOs concerned for not presenting record of May 9 cases in bail petitions of PTI leaders – Dr Yasmin Rashid and Senator Ijaz Chaudhry.

Judge Khalid Arshad directed a special prosecutor to ensure the appearance of the police officials along with the record of the cases on June 4.

The judge was hearing bail petitions of Dr Yasmin in five cases of May 9 riots, including Askari Tower. Senator Ijaz sought bail in eight cases, including attack on Jinnah House, Shadman police station and Askari Tower.

Published in Dawn, June 2nd, 2024

