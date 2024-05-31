MQM meets PM Shehbaz to seek more ministries

ISLAMABAD: A Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM) delegation called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday to express concerns about the lack of progress on political and development promises made by the government, and reportedly demanded more federal ministries.

The MQM delegation, which is a major coalition partner, led by its chief Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui complained to the premier that their demands had not been fulfilled.

A source in the Prime Minister’s Office told Dawn that the MQM sought a larger share in the federal cabinet as well as assurances that the governorship of Sindh would remain with the party. At present, Kamran Tessori of the MQM is the Sindh governor.

The PM, however, told MQM head Siddiqui, who is also the education minister, he would have a “one-on-one” meeting with the MQM chief on both issues, the source added.

Premier announces industry status for warehousing & logistics, orders plan to shift govt business to ‘e-office’ systems

The MQM-P delegation included Dr Farooq Sattar, Mustafa Kamal, Aminul Haque, Javed Hanif and Abdul Hafiz.

Speaking to Dawn, Mr Haque said the meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere and attended by senior cabinet members, including Ishaq Dar and Rana Sanaullah.

“We have also asked the prime minister not to levy further taxes on the working class in the forthcoming federal budget,” said Mr Haque.

The party also demanded the completion of the crucial K-IV water supply project in Karachi, which was being delayed “due to slackness of Sindh government”, he said, adding that the premier assured them about the Karachi and Hyderabad urban development projects. The delegation also urged the PM for early completion of the Red Line and Green Line transport projects in Karachi.

Besides, the MQM-P also presented budget proposals to the premier, which were “appreciated” by PM Shehbaz. The PM said the MQM-P was an important ally of the government and it would work together with its allies to address the economic challenges.

PM’s plan for Sindh

On the occasion, the PM approved key educational initiatives aimed at enhancing educational opportunities in Sindh.

This included the establishment of new university campuses. It was also agreed that the National Textile University would be established in Karachi. The campuses of the National Skills University and Pakistan Institute of Fashion Design will be set up in Karachi.

Similarly, Federal Urdu University will have its campus in Mirpur Khas. A new Danish School will be opened in Karachi.

It was also decided that the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) would fund a school meals programme in Sindh to improve student’s nutrition and attendance.

Kundi meets Shehbaz

Separately, Khyber Pakhtun­khwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi called on PM Shehbaz and discussed the matters related to the province and the overall political situation.

He demanded a 25 per cent increase in the salary of government employees, the upgradation of D.I. Khan airport, and the allocation of funds in the upcoming budget for the Chashma Left Canal. He also asked the PM not to impose more taxes on the KP’s working class.

Industry status, E-Office

Also on Thursday, PM Shehbaz announced industry status for warehouse and logistics, directing the authorities concerned to fulfil all necessary legal requirements.

The announcement was made during a meeting of the representatives of chambers of commerce and associations of various industries and businesses from across the country with the prime minister.

Meanwhile, the premier also ordered the Ministry of Information Technology and all federal institutions to shift their workings to ‘e-Office’ systems.

Published in Dawn, May 31st, 2024