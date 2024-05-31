Today's Paper | May 31, 2024

Patient found dead in Mianwali hospital’s locked store

Our Correspondent Published May 31, 2024 Updated May 31, 2024 10:36am

MIANWALI: A decomposed body of an elderly man was found in a locked store of District Headquarter Hospital on Thursday.

Reports said in February, Rescue 1122 personnel brought an injured elderly man with a fractured leg to DHQ Hospital following an accident in Isakhel tehsil. He was admitted to the general ward and began receiving treatment.

The patient was identified as Mohammad Ali, son of Mohammad Asif. During his stay, no relatives visited him. It was revealed that the injured man was also mentally challenged and had difficulty in speaking. Due to complaints from other patients in the ward, he was moved to a side room.

Some days back, the Punjab health secretary visited the hospital. Fearing any ‘objectionable’ behaviour from the patient during the secretary’s visit, some hospital staff moved him from the side room to a vacant store and locked the door until the visit was over. The staff forgot to release him afterwards.

A few days later, a foul odour spread through the hospital, prompting the staff to investigate. When some staff members opened the locked storeroom, they found the decomposed body lying on the ground.

Mianwali Deputy Commissioner Khalid Javed Gorayia rushed to the DHQ Hospital upon hearing the news and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

An inquiry committee, headed by DHO (HR) Dr. Rafiqe Khan, was appointed.

The autopsy report is awaited to ascertain the cause of death. The hospital administration buried the body as an unknown person.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Amir Ahmed Khan told Dawn that it was a very sad incident and “an inquiry is in progress to find those responsible.” He stated that all available facilities had been provided to the patient.

Published in Dawn, May 31st, 2024

