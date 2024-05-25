Today's Paper | May 25, 2024

Protesters successfully negotiate reduced loadshedding following rally outside grid station

Dawn.com Published May 25, 2024 Updated May 25, 2024 01:15pm
PTI MPA Fazl Elahi addresses the media during a protest at the Rehman Baba gird station in Peshawar on May 25. — Screenshot from video taken by correspondent
Protesters led by a PTI provincial lawmaker ended a protest outside Peshawar’s Rehman Baba Grid Station on Saturday after receiving assurances from the utility company that it would reduce prolonged power cuts.

Protesters demanded an end to loadshedding, stating that the unannounced outages, which were sometimes up to 16 hours long, compounded the adverse effects of the severe summer heat.

Fazl announced the end of the rally, with negotiations between the demonstrators, Assistant Commissioner Haroon Saleem and Executive Engineer Alam Zeb proving successful. The protesters were assured that loadshedding would not exceed 10 hours and that feeders in the area would be supplied with adequate power.

According to DawnNewsTV, police arrived on the scene to try and disperse the protesters, who threatened to take control of the station and restore the power themselves if the loadshedding continued.

Fazl Elahi said, “We will continue to protest outside the grid station unless the power is restored.” He further warned that the demonstrators would take control of the grid station if their demands were not met.

“If the matter is not resolved here, we will shut down Sheikh Muhammadi Grid station,” he threatened. “We will close the power there and cut off the electricity supply to the whole area.” The MPA said that the protesters are “demanding their rights” and urged PTI workers to “drag their MPA in front of grid stations”.

Once the negotiations were finalised, Fazl announced the end of the rally and protesters dispersed. While negotiating with Pesco officials, Fazl promised to take action against power theft. “We will eradicate power theft from the neighbourhood,” he vowed.

The lawmaker also added that he stands with the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda), whom he said is “short-staffed right now”.

