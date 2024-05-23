Today's Paper | May 23, 2024

Blood vial delivery prompts evacuation of Republican HQ

Reuters Published May 23, 2024 Updated May 23, 2024 07:04am

WASHINGTON: The headquarters of the Republican National Committee in Washington was briefly evacuated on Wednesday morning after a suspicious package containing two vials of blood was delivered to the building.

The RNC, the parent organisation of the Republican Party, is playing a major role in the campaign of former president Donald Trump, who will face Democratic incumbent Joe Biden in the Nov 5 election.

The authorities initially closed off one downtown block and directed staff and other personnel to avoid the area. By mid-morning, employees were re-entering the building, and police were leaving the scene, according to a witness.

“The source of the package and its contents will be further investigated,” police said in a statement.

An RNC official familiar with the incident confirmed the building had been locked down because “vials of blood” had been delivered to the RNC.

Published in Dawn, May 23rd, 2024

