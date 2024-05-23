Blood vial delivery prompts evacuation of Republican HQ

WASHINGTON: The headquarters of the Republican National Committee in Washington was briefly evacuated on Wednesday morning after a suspicious package containing two vials of blood was delivered to the building.
The RNC, the parent organisation of the Republican Party, is playing a major role in the campaign of former president Donald Trump, who will face Democratic incumbent Joe Biden in the Nov 5 election.
The authorities initially closed off one downtown block and directed staff and other personnel to avoid the area. By mid-morning, employees were re-entering the building, and police were leaving the scene, according to a witness.
“The source of the package and its contents will be further investigated,” police said in a statement.
An RNC official familiar with the incident confirmed the building had been locked down because “vials of blood” had been delivered to the RNC.
Published in Dawn, May 23rd, 2024
Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.