PTI rejects FIR registered for attack on party spokesperson Raoof Hasan, accuses police of tampering

The PTI on Wednesday rejected the first information report (FIR) registered by Islamabad police for the attack on the party’s central information secretary Raoof Hasan by unknown persons outside the office of a news channel a day earlier.

Following the incident on Tuesday, the capital police said in a statement that Hasan had his face slashed with a blade and cited eyewitnesses to identify a group of transgender persons as the assailants.

A police spokesman said Hasan was attacked as he came out of the TV channel’s office after appearing in a programme. He was taken to the hospital for medical assistance where police also reached to get a medico-legal certificate.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on police action in the matter so far, PTI leader Omar Ayub alleged that the police tampered with the FIR, adding that it did not reflect what Hasan had stated in his written complaint.

Ayub said that the party rejected the FIR registered and called for a judicial commission to investigate the incident.

“The statement given by Raoof Hassan mentions with clarity the events that occurred,” he said. “However, we categorically reject and condemn the subsequent FIR that was lodged by Islamabad Police.

“We want to know who pressured Islamabad police to write and register that FIR, which does not mention the word terrorism at all.

“This assassination attempt was clearly an act of terrorism. The FIR has been altered in an attempt to tamper with the investigation of this case. We demand the judiciary to immediately form a judicial commission.”

Ayub mentioned the allegation of meddling in judicial affairs levelled at security agencies by six judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in March to imply that same may have been done with the case of assault on Hasan.

“I’m sure you all know of the letter of six judges to the supreme judicial council, which stated that the judges’ family members were intimidated by security agencies, the ISI,” he said.

“Given the current state of affairs, this matter should be investigated by a judicial commission and swift justice should be delivered to Raoof Hassan.”

Ayub warned that if the PTI leadership gets targeted in such a manner again, the party would stage peaceful protests nationwide. “The direct impact of these protests would be targeted at Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.”

