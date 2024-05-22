Today's Paper | May 22, 2024

GB residents warned of Glof this week

Jamil Nagri Published May 22, 2024 Updated May 22, 2024 09:27am

GILGIT: Residents of Gilgit-Baltistan have been warned of possible Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (Glof) events and flash floods this week.

An alert issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday stated that daytime temperatures in GB and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are expected to remain four to six degrees Celsius, higher than normal, between May 21 and 27, with wind and thunderstorms.

The atmospheric condition is likely to trigger a Glof event or flash floods in vulnerable snow-covered and glaciated areas of GB and Chitral district of KP.

It advised the administration and local organisations and communities to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures.

In light of the alert, the Gilgit deputy commissioner, Ameer Azam Hamza, appealed to the public to avoid unnecessary travel during the extreme weather and not stand under billboards, electric wires and trees.

A statement said the people living near glaciers should take precautionary measures. Tourists have been advised to be careful during rains.

In 2022, flash floods and Glofs hit many villages in Hunza, Nagar, Ghizer, Astore, Skardu, and Gilgit districts of GB.

Published in Dawn, May 22nd, 2024

