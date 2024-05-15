Today's Paper | May 15, 2024

Political instability heightens economic challenges: SBP

Shahid Iqbal Published May 15, 2024 Updated May 15, 2024 10:33am

KARACHI: Despite some improvement in macroeconomic indicators, the economy continues to grapple with structural bottlenecks, while political uncertainties and inconsistent policies exacerbate the situation, said the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday.

In its six-monthly report on ‘The State of Pakistan’s Economy, the central bank said the major issues include limited savings, low investments in physical and human capital, weak productivity, stagnant exports, narrow tax base, and inefficiencies in public sector enterprises (PSEs).

“Additionally, political uncertainty exacerbates the situation through inconsistency in economic policies, weak governance and public administration, hindering investment and thus economic development,” said the report, adding that these underscore the need for policy reforms to ensure sustainable development over the medium to long-term.

The SBP projected the average Consu­mer Price Index (CPI) inflation in the range of 23-25 per cent for FY24, lower than 29.2pc in FY23, and is expected to come down to 5-7pc range by September 2025.

Forecasts GDP growth at 2-3pc and inflation 23-25pc in FY24

Despite subdued domestic demand and a decline in global commodity prices, lingering structural issues, rupee depreciation compared to H1-FY23, an increase in government spending, and supply shocks kept the National CPI (NCPI) inflation at elevated levels.

“A number of factors, including higher input costs, increase in indirect taxes, and implementation of upward revision in minimum wage announced in the FY24 budget, alongside the second-round effects of administered prices of food and energy items, were responsible for the persistence in the core inflation during H1-FY24,” said the report.

According to the report, real economic activities moderately recovered from last year’s contraction, while the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with the IMF helped reduce stress on external accounts.

The SBP expects a continuation of modest economic recovery in the second half of FY24. Against the backdrop of improvements in business confidence, high-frequency demand indicators since November 2023, and prospects for good wheat production during FY24, the SBP projects real GDP growth in the range of 2-3pc for FY24. The NCPI inflation, on the other hand, is expected to remain on a downward trajectory despite uncertainties persisting in both the domestic economy and international commodity market, it said.

On an external account, the current account deficit (CAD) is projected to remain lower than earlier estimates amid a slightly improved global outlook and domestic growth prospects that will boost foreign exchange earnings from exports and remittances. The SBP projects the CAD to be 0.5- 1.5 pc of GDP for FY24.

“This macroeconomic outlook remains susceptible to escalating geopolitical tensions, unfavourable weather conditions, adverse movements in global oil prices, and subsequent external account pressures,” said the report, adding that the further adjustments in energy prices and fiscal consolidation — warranted for slowing the pace of debt accumulation — may also weigh on economic activities and inflation.

Meanwhile, the CAD narrowed considerably amid continued contractionary monetary and fiscal policies, better agricultural production and ease in global commodity prices, said the report.

Published in Dawn, May 15th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Reserved seats
Updated 15 May, 2024

Reserved seats

The ECP's decisions and actions clearly need to be reviewed in light of the country’s laws.
Secretive state
15 May, 2024

Secretive state

THERE is a fresh push by the state to stamp out all criticism by using the alibi of protecting national interests....
Plague of rape
15 May, 2024

Plague of rape

FLAWED narratives about women — from being weak and vulnerable to provocative and culpable — have led to...
Privatisation divide
Updated 14 May, 2024

Privatisation divide

How this disagreement within the government will sit with the IMF is anybody’s guess.
AJK protests
14 May, 2024

AJK protests

SINCE last week, Azad Jammu & Kashmir has been roiled by protests, fuelled principally by a disconnect between...
Guns and guards
14 May, 2024

Guns and guards

THERE are some flawed aspects to our society that we must start to fix at the grassroots level. One of these is the...