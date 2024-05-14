Irsa increases Punjab, Sindh water shares

ISLAMABAD: The Indus River System Authority (Irsa) on Monday increased water shares for Punjab and Sindh after an extended rainy spell, particularly in the upper catchments of the Kabul River and storage constraints at Tarbela Dam.

Sindh’s water share was enhanced by almost 50 per cent to 8.292 million acre-feet (MAF) from 5.548 MAF approved on April 2. Similarly, Punjab’s share was increased by 34pc to 12.424 MAF instead of 9.266 MAF.

On April 2, Irsa had estimated a water shortage for early kharif (April to June) at 30pc.

During a meeting presided over by Irsa Chairman Abdul Hameed Mengal, the authority also allowed Punjab to draw its water share in the Indus Zone through Chashma-Jhelum (CJ) Link Canal. To address Sindh’s concerns, Irsa linked Punjab’s intake through the CJ-Link canal to full compliance with Sindh’s intended share reaching Guddu.

Wapda revises Tarbela Dam construction schedule

Therefore, additional 80,000-cusec water was released for Sindh from the Chashma barrage on Monday, which is expected to reach Guddu Barrage in about four days.

Punjab had taken the stance that it was empowered to draw water from any system after its overall share was approved by Irsa.

It also reported that some necessary repair works on the Taunsa-Punjnad (TP) canal were pending, and therefore the TP-Link canal was to be closed on May 14. Consequently, the operation of the CJ-Link canal had become unavoidable.

Also, due to abundant water availability in the system, the meeting decided to shift the distribution of water among the provinces to para-2 of the Water Apportionment Accord of 1991, instead of the three-tier formula previously in use due to estimated shortages.

The Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) also revised its schedule for construction works at Tarbela Dam’s Tunnel-5, squeezing it by 20 days.

“Wapda authorities informed that the restriction of filling of Tarbela Dam to the level of 1,470 feet by July 20, 2024 could be curtailed to June 30, 2024 without affecting the existing works of T-5,” the Irsa said in a statement.

Therefore, considering Wapda’s revised constraints and the existing water situation, Irsa decided that the water level at Tarbela Dam shall be maintained at 1,470 feet by June 30, instead of July 20. After that Irsa will be free to fill the dam as per its operational criteria. However, Wapda shall make efforts to fill the dam up to 1,475 feet in the next 10 days, if possible, to accommodate any variation in the river flows.

Published in Dawn, May 14th, 2024