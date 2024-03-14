‘N’ draws ire of PPP, opposition over Irsa move

ISLAMABAD: The ruling PML-N on Wednesday faced a double whammy in the National Assembly when the opposition as well as one of its key allies unleashed scathing criticism on it over alleged political victimisation and the unilateral appointment of the chairman of the Indus River System Authority (Irsa), respectively.

The National Assembly, which met after a four-day recess under Deputy Speaker Ghulam Mustafa Shah, also “lauded” the Supreme Court through a resolution “for finally holding and accepting the glaring injustice” meted out to former prime minister and founder of the PPP, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, 44 years ago and called for declaring him a “national hero”.

The resolution demanded that in light of this “historic judgement, the unjust verdict given in Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto case must be overturned”.

It also demanded that the government officially declare Zulfikar Ali Bhutto a “Shaheed” and “national democratic hero,” and establish the Nishan-i-Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Award for workers and activists who have fought and sacrificed their lives for true democracy.“ The resolution also called for conferring upon him the highest civil award, Nishan-i-Pakistan.

NA passes resolution lauding SC decision in Bhutto reference; PTI-SIC members denounce arrests of party lawmakers

After the passage of the resolution, read out by PPP MNA Shazia Marri, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan took the floor and announced that his party had not supported the resolution, therefore, it should not be called a “unanimously passed resolution.” He said even President Zardari in the reference did not plead before the SC to overturn the decision as stated in the resolution.

Ms Marri protested Mr Khan’s remarks and termed them “disturbing” .

Irsa chairman’s appointment

The main highlight of the day’s proceedings was the hard-hitting speech of PPP MNA Syed Naveed Qamar, who “condemned” the government for “unilaterally” appointing the Irsa chief and urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to immediately withdraw his order.

Mr Qamar, whose party decided to support the PML-N-led ruling coalition without becoming a part of the cabinet, blasted the PM for making the appointment on the basis of an “unconstitutional and illegal ordinance” that was promulgated by the caretaker government.

Speaking on a point of order, Mr Qamar declared the PM’s act of appointing the Irsa chairman “very serious, illegal and unconstitutional”.

Amid slogans of “shame, shame,” the PPP stalwart said the Irsa Act stipulated that the chairpersonship of Irsa would rotate among the provinces, but the caretaker government through the ordinance “usurped” this power of the provinces and gave it to the PM.

“A major policy shift was not the authority or prerogative of the interim government which only exists to carry out day to day affairs of the state. This departure, and that too without the authority of the Council of Common Interests (CII) was a blatant violation [of the Constitution] and, therefore, could not have and should not have taken the field,” said Mr Qamar.

“I would urge the government to immediately withdraw this order, to follow the laws and the constitution of this country, do not usurp the rights of the provinces and don’t destroy Pakistan as a federation,” he said.

“On the very first day, if we start encroaching upon the rights of the provinces, then how do we function as a federation?” he asked, while “condemning” the government’s act.

Interestingly, Mr Qamar sought a response from the government, but the two ministers — Rana Tanveer and Jam Kamal — preferred not to defend the prime minister’s act.

CEC’s resignation

At the outset, PTI’s Omar Ayub said there were reports that the government was planning to appoint Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja as high commissioner to Canada. He said there were also reports that the government wanted to deprive the PTI of at least 20 seats through a recount. He reiterated the party’s demand for the resignation of the CEC and other members of the Election Commission.

Mr Khan also called for the release of the two party activists who were in the custody of the military in connection with the May 9 incidents and condemned the government for not allowing the PTI members a meeting with jailed Imran Khan.

PTI’s Latif Khosa raised the issue of his own arrest in Lahore on March 10 during the protests against the alleged rigging in the Feb 8 elections.

Referring to the SC’s decision in the Bhutto reference, Mr Khosa hoped it would not have taken 44 years to arrive at the conclusion that another popular leader Imran Khan was languishing in jail and that the May 9 incident was an orchestrated move to disintegrate him and his party.

