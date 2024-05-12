Heroic welcome for hockey team in Lahore after winning silver medal in Azlan Shah Cup

The Pakistan hockey team was given a heroic welcome on their arrival in Lahore on Sunday following their silver medal finish at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, where they narrowly lost in the final to a defensively stoic Japanese side on penalties.

Pakistan remained unbeaten en route to the final but were left ruing their missed opportunities in the final where Japan came from behind and floored them in a penalty shootout.

Japan had taken an early lead but Roelant Oltmans’ side came back strongly with two goals in three minutes, only to relinquish their advantage before falling apart in the shootout.

Upon arrival at Lahore, the team was greeted by a huge crowd, who presented the silver medalists’ with garlands and bouquets at the airport.

Some fans were also seen holding placards and banners congratulating the team for their achievement against all odds.

Upon the team’s return, the chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, said that Pakistan’s youth had reconnected with the national sport due to the performance of the hockey side.

“We lost the match on penalty strokes otherwise these boys were unbeaten,” he said adding that the future of the sport had revived in the country.

“The government of Pakistan will support them in future events, and the premier has called them over to PM House. Their services and efforts will be appreciated and rewarded accordingly,” he said.

Pakistan’s Cinderella run

In a closely fought final a day before, Japan dominated early on with quick attacking moves and got their reward in the 12th minute when Seren Tanaka made the breakthrough. Pakistan sprang into action and started the second half with more purpose, probing the Japanese defence.

Ajaz Ahmed found the leveller when he was the quickest to react to a rebound in the 34th minute and Pakistan were celebrating again soon after when Abdul Rehman put the ball through the goalkeeper’s legs to give his side the lead.

The twin strikes seemed to have rocked Japan but they regained their composure and Kazumasa Matsumoto’s effort brought parity with 13 minutes to go.

It set up an interesting finale as both sides pressed for the winner, only to see the match go down to penalties.

After the final had ended 2-2 in regulation time, Japan prevailed 4-1 in the shootout for their maiden Azlan Shah Cup crown.

Roelant Oltmans said his side should have won the match in normal playing time.

“There were so many opportunities for us to get back and increase the score in our favour. In the first half we did great and also in the second half we created so many opportunities,” he told reporters after the game.

Pakistan’s next feature at the FIH Nations Cup in Poland begins later this month, and Oltmans said he hopes his side can go one better at the upcoming tournament.

“If you are in the final you must win the final,” he added.