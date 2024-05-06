Veteran mountaineers train Swat girls in using compass, maps

SWAT: Francesca Colesanti, a seasoned compass expert and Italian mountaineering instructor, brought to light on Sunday the remarkable stories of pioneering women whose courage and determination shattered the gender stereotypes of their time.

She stated this while training girls from Swat using compasses and maps alongside other Italian and Spanish female mountaineering trainers.

Veteran mountaineer Prof Carlo Alberto Penelli led them.

“Within the towering peaks and rugged landscapes of the world’s great mountains, where adventure intersects with adversity, a legacy of courageous women has left its mark in the annals of mountaineering history,” she said.

Italian instructor recounts heroic tales of women climbers

Colesanti’s narrative unfolds with Henriette d’Angeville, a French trailblazer who etched her name into the slopes of Mont Blanc in 1838, becoming the second woman to conquer its summit unaided.

With each tale, Colesanti illuminates the lives of women like Nina Boarelli, Lucy Walker, Mary Varale, and Loulou Boulaz, whose feats of courage and resilience echoed across the Alps, challenging the notion that mountaineering was a pursuit reserved solely for men.

However, Colesanti’s focus transcends mere historical retelling, and she aims to inspire a new generation by highlighting contemporary heroes, who continue to redefine the boundaries of mountaineering.

“Among them stands Wanda Rutkiewicz, the Polish mountaineer, who scaled the formidable heights of K2, and Alison Hargreaves, the British alpinist, who dared to ascend Mount Everest solo while six months pregnant in 1995,” she said.

Colesanti spotlights Lynn Hill, the American rock climber, whose audacious free ascent of The Nose on El Capitan captured the world’s attention, and Catherine Destivelle, the French pioneer, who blazed new trails in extreme alpine climbing. During the 1990s, their stories resonate as testaments to the indomitable spirit of women in the face of seemingly insurmountable challenges.

Nives Meroi’s saga epitomises the triumph of the human spirit, as she and her husband conquered all 14 eight-thousanders without supplemental oxygen in 2017, exemplifying resilience and determination in pursuing their dreams.

Yet, amidst these tales of triumph, Colesanti reminds them of the sacrifices made by those who dared to dream. Chiaretta Ramorino’s multifaceted life reflects the pursuit of freedom and self-expression, a testament to the power of individual agency in shaping one’s destiny.

As Colesanti’s narrative unfolds, she directs our gaze to the present, where a new generation of female mountaineers emerges to carry the torch of their predecessors. Samina Baig and Naila Kiani, Pakistani women of unparalleled grit and determination, have ascended to new heights, conquering some of the world’s most formidable peaks with unwavering resolve.

Baig’s ascent of Mount Everest in 2013 and subsequent conquests of the Seven Summits, K2, and Nanga Parbat exemplified her unwavering commitment to breaking barriers and inspiring others to follow in her footsteps.

Kiani’s remarkable feat of climbing 10 of the 14 eight-thousanders in just two years showcases her unparalleled determination and resilience in the face of adversity.

Published in Dawn, May 6th, 2024