May 9 perpetrators now talking about talks with establishment: Defence Minister Asif

APP Published May 5, 2024 Updated May 5, 2024 11:31am

SIALKOT: Defence Minister Kh­­awaja Asif stated on Saturday that those who attacked sensitive ins­t­allations on May 9 are now considering holding talks with the military.

Addressing a press conference at his residence, he said that the Corps Commander’s House in Lahore, Mianwali Air Base, and GHQ Rawalpindi were attacked as part of a planned conspiracy involving a political party.

Mr Asif noted: “Throughout our history, there have been differences between political parties and the establishment, but it was the first time that a political party expressed its anger after a vote of no-confidence was passed against it.”

He emphasised that evidence, in the form of videos, was recorded by the media, leading to the arrest of hundreds. He described it as a day where a “red line” was crossed, asserting that while ideological and political differences have their place, one political party decided on targets under joint planning with its leadership.

“The way these people reached Lahore, Mianwali, and Rawalpindi without any hindrance was a huge conspiracy against the integrity of Pakistan and its forces. The party leader demanded sacrifices from workers and asked them to attack military installations and martyrs’ memorials, yet abandoned the workers in difficult times. Some of them have been punished by anti-terrorism courts, and some cases are pending.”

He stated that attempts were made to destabilise national institutions, using methods unprecedented in Pakistan’s 75-year history.

“Even India, Pakistan’s worst enemy, has never attacked Pakistan with such boldness until now. There is a contradiction in the leadership of the political party that attacked the military installations,” he said.

Assailing the PTI for forming a three-member committee to hold negotiations with the establishment, the defence minister remarked that any “selective negotiations” would inevitably fail.

“Yesterday, they formed a three-member committee and stated that they will negotiate only with the Army Chief and the DG ISI. They made a small amendment that they will negotiate with all political parties except three parties [PML-N, PPP, and MQM-P]. If they choose to hold selective negotiations, failure is inevitable from the outset,” he added.

He said: “I am a supporter of a national dialogue in which the judiciary, establishment, political parties, and other power structures are also present, and the problems of the country and the people should be resolved. If negotiations are to occur, all stakeholders should be included.”

Published in Dawn, May 5th, 2024

