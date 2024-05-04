DAWN.COM Logo

British envoy stresses on free media in society

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 4, 2024 Updated May 4, 2024 07:01am
British High Commissioner Jane Marriott speaks at the ‘Meet the Press’ programme at the National Press Club in Islamabad on Friday. — Photo by Tanveer Shahzad
ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner Jane Marriott on Friday said journalists worldwide were facing threats and challenges, stressing on the importance of free media in any society.

She was speaking at the ‘Meet the Press’ programme at the National Press Club on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day.

Earlier, Ms Marriott was received by the club’s president, Azhar Jatoi, Secretary Nayyar Ali, Finance Secretary Waqar Ahmed Abbasi and members of the executive and governing body.

Talking to members of the journalist community, the high commissioner said she was interested in journalism since childhood.

“In the past I myself had been associated with the field of journalism; freedom of expression has an important place in society, and as a journalist it is difficult to work in difficult areas,” Ms Marriott said.

She said she had done diplomacy in many countries before being posted to Pakistan, and added that the country was facing a difficult economic situation.

She said Islamabad had to make correct decisions to overcome these challenges, adding that Britain would continue its support for a strong and stable Pakistan.

“The world is currently facing the dangers of climate change,” the British high commissioner said, adding that “we have to deal with these challenges together”.

About the Pakistani cricket team’s visit to Britain later this month, she said: “We hope that the cricket fans would enjoy the Pakistan-England cricket series.”

Speaking on the occasion, NPC President Azhar Jatoi expressed his gratitude on behalf of the executive and governing body members to the British envoy for expressing solidarity with them on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day.

The British high commissioner also planted a sapling on the occasion.

