Charles to resume public duties after cancer diagnosis

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla in the garden of Buckingham Palace, on April 10. The image was taken the day after their 19th wedding anniversary.

LONDON: Britain’s King Charles is set to return to public duties next week. This is a first-ever since he was diagnosed with cancer, as he makes good progress following treatment and a period of recuperation, the Buckingham Palace stated on Friday.

In February, the palace revealed that the 75-year-old king had been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer. This was picked up by tests after he underwent a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate.

Although Charles continued with official state business, the diagnosis compelled him to postpone public engagements, begin treatment and prioritize rest.

“His majesty’s treatment programme will continue, but doctors are sufficiently pleased with the progress made so far that the king is now able to resume a number of public-facing duties,” a spokes­person at Buckingham Palace said.

“His majesty is greatly encouraged to be resuming some public-facing duties and very grateful to his medical team for their continued care and expertise.”

Although it was tad bit early to state for how long his cancer treatment would continue, the spokesperson said his doctors were “very encouraged by the progress made so far and remain positive about the king’s continued recovery”.

No further details regarding his condition or his treatment were shared, in line with the established stance on medical privacy.

Despite being pictured and filmed carrying out certain official duties in private, Charles’s only public appearance occurred last month. He greeted well-wishers in an impromptu walkabout after an Easter church service in Windsor. This had raised hopes that his health was improving.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak responded to the news of the king’s return to public duties, saying on social media site X: “Brilliant news to end the week!

Japanese emperor’s visit

To mark his return to public duties, Charles and his wife Queen Camilla are expected to visit a cancer treatment centre in London on Tuesday, the palace said. It was also confirmed that Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako would undertake a state visit in June.

However, Charles will not carry out his usual summer programme. His plans will be crafted in consultation with his medical team to minimise risks to recovery, the palace said.

The king’s absence has coincided with news that his daughter-in-law Kate was undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

April 27th, 2024