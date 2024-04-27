DAWN.COM Logo

28 Levies officials sacked for failing duty during Kohlu re-poll

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published April 27, 2024 Updated April 27, 2024 10:11am

QUETTA: The government has sacked 28 members of the Levies Force, including a naib resaldar, five constables and 22 soldiers, for neglecting their assigned duties during the re-polling in the provincial constituency PB-9 in Kohlu district.

The decision, effective immediately, was announced by the deputy commissioner of Kohlu, Naqibullah Kakar.

These personnel were deployed to ensure the security of four polling stations during the elections scheduled on April 24, following orders from the Election Commission of Pakistan.

However, they failed to report to their stations, where the polling process was severely disrupted by violent incidents, including rocket attacks, landmine explosions, and gunfire, preventing the polling staff from reaching the locations.

“Upon investigation, these Levies personnel failed to give any reason for not reaching the place of duty. They have been dismissed from the service with immediate effect,” Mr Kakar said.

He said strict disciplinary actions had been initiated against the absent employees, stressing that those who neglect the protection of life and property did not deserve leniency.

Published in Dawn, April 27th, 2024

