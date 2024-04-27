Bugti vows to protect govt assets, improve urban infrastructure in Quetta

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Friday committed to safeguarding government-owned assets and properties, including those under the Quetta Metropolitan Corporation (QMC) and other local bodies, valued at billions of rupees.

His remarks came amid ongoing issues involving unauthorised occupancy and non-payment of rent by tenants of these properties.

Talking to the media after visiting Quetta’s sole parking plaza, built by the QMC, Mr Bugti said that assets owned by the corporation and other institutions would not be wasted under any circumstances and urged all citizens, including lawyers, to support the government’s initiatives aimed at improving the city.

He highlighted the misuse of government properties, noting that many occupants have long defaulted on nominal rents.

Urges citizens to support govt’s initiatives aimed at improving Quetta’s public spaces

Mr Bugti revealed that the parking plaza, despite being a seven-storey facility, lacks elevators and has unfinished sections, leading to the suspension of the contractor and the launch of an inquiry.

He also outlined plans to improve the city’s infrastructure, including the construction of a new hotel on the plaza’s rooftop through a public-private partnership.

He said the government would also establish another parking plaza in the old meat market’s available space, aiming to overcome roadside problems and provide safe parking places for commuters.

He said a lifter would be provided to traffic police on the same public-private partnership model as there is a single lifter with the police in Quetta.

The chief minister said that efforts would be made to improve the condition of Baldia plaza and directed to revise its rent agreements as the QMC is collecting rent on a monthly basis.

He said that Kandhari Bazar, Jinnah Road and encircling roads would be declared as walking streets.

Mr Bugti said that there is a lack of resources in Balochistan and the available resources are not being used properly, which does not benefit the public. “We will improve Quetta’s sewerage, parking and drainage systems,” he said.

The chief minister also pointed out the significant increase in revenue from the Circular Road parking plaza — from Rs6,000 to Rs1 million monthly — since the government took active steps to better manage the facility.

However, he criticised the corruption that has plagued local development projects, including a contractor who fled with an advance payment.

He stressed the need for community involvement in maintaining public cleanliness and highlighted plans to tackle corruption in road maintenance funding. Each district has been allocated Rs5 million for this purpose, he said.

Expressing his regret over the occupants of the government-leased properties, he said that the rent of Baldia cafe has not been paid for the last seven months, which must be submitted to the office concerned.

“We must introduce a new mechanism under our current resources, and we can generate revenue through the Mines and Minerals Department and Metropolitan Corporation,” he added.

Published in Dawn, April 27th, 2024